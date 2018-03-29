PRCoin (PRC) Market Cap Achieves $23,153.00

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One PRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PRCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. PRCoin has a market cap of $23,153.00 and approximately $13,447.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PRCoin

PRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 26th, 2016. PRCoin’s total supply is 799,476,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,476,000 coins. The official website for PRCoin is prcoin.io. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProsperCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency with a modified Scrypt algorithm. Created to bring to bring prosperity to its users, PRC can be sent to anyone for a small fee and almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling PRCoin

PRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy PRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

