Kevin A. Neveu Purchases 50,000 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Director Kevin A. Neveu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,500.00.

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,598. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.89 and a 1 year high of C$6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,070.00, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of C$347.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.06 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. GMP Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/precision-drilling-co-pd-director-kevin-a-neveu-purchases-50000-shares-updated.html.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.