Premaitha Health (NIPT) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 and a P/E ratio of -146.67. Premaitha Health has a one year low of GBX 4.05 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 271 million for the quarter. Premaitha Health had a negative return on equity of 248.27% and a negative net margin of 181.07%.

About Premaitha Health

Premaitha Health PLC is engaged in molecular diagnostics business for research into, and the development and commercialization of gene analysis techniques for pre-natal screening and other clinical applications in the early detection, monitoring and treatment of disease. The Company’s product, the IONA test is a non-invasive in vitro diagnostic product for prenatal screening enabling clinical laboratories to offer a regulated non-invasive prenatal test in-house.

