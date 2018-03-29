Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 5,561 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5,561.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 183,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 157,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 476,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,160.00, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 16,400 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,151,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 27,662 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $1,770,921.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,122 shares of company stock worth $11,126,142 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/principal-financial-group-inc-pfg-stake-lifted-by-massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv-updated.html.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.