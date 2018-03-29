Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 74.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,389,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,359 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,244.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,688,000 after buying an additional 4,066,266 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 60,483.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,392,000 after buying an additional 2,419,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE PG) traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.00. 3,453,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,160,181. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $196,108.89, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/procter-gamble-co-pg-position-decreased-by-westpac-banking-corp-updated.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.