Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Decreased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,162,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after buying an additional 675,013 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $196,108.89, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

