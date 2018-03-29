Procter & Gamble (PG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “P&G is known for its strong brand recognition, diversified portfolio, impressive product development capabilities and marketing prowess as well as strong cash flow productivity. The company remains focused on balanced growth through improved product, packaging, and marketing initiatives and productivity cost-savings plan. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2018 have moved north over the last 60 days signaling analysts’ optimism. However, slowing market growth, weak volumes and organic sales have been hurting sales. Soft consumer-spending environment in developed markets and uncertainties in emerging countries also add to the worries. That said, P&G is speeding up innovations and investments to counter the softening industry growth.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PG. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.88 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

PG stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $192,629.92, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

