Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,737 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 33.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Clint Stein sold 2,300 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $101,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ COLB) opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $3,040.60, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.15 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

