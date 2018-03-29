Profund Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Baozun (BZUN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZUN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. 183,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,592. Baozun has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $2,480.25, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 4.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Baozun had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

