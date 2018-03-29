Profund Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in YPF SA (YPF)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in YPF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its holdings in YPF by 163.2% in the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in YPF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in YPF by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in YPF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Santander raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of YPF SA (YPF) traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8,460.16, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.93. YPF SA has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

