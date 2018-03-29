Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,001 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $53,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $2,673.04, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.47.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.49%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In other news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $637,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,442,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,620 shares of company stock worth $6,382,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/profund-advisors-llc-sells-1724-shares-of-american-equity-investment-life-holding-ael-updated.html.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.