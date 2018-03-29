Morgan Stanley Boosts Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $135.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFPT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray restated an overweight rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Proofpoint from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.04.

Proofpoint stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 250,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,455. Proofpoint has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,664.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $3,682,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,005.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $594,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,120 shares of company stock worth $13,359,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Proofpoint by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Proofpoint by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 184,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

