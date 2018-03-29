ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:EQRR)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1587 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) opened at $45.48 on Thursday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

