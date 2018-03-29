ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) opened at $30.73 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

