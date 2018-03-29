Tuttle Tactical Management LLC Has $980,000 Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 1.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,101.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA SH) traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,166,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,530. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

