ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:SPXT)

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1811 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) opened at $50.15 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/proshares-sp-500-ex-technology-etf-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18-spxt-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.