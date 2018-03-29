ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ SQQQ) opened at $19.36 on Thursday. ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Get ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/proshares-trust-ultrapro-short-qqq-etf-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04-sqqq-updated.html.

ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.