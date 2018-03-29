ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0747 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA UYM) opened at $62.15 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

Get ProShares Ultra Basic Materials alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/proshares-ultra-basic-materials-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-07-uym-updated.html.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.