ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) opened at $33.25 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

