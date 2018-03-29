ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA UWM) opened at $67.96 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $78.13.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/proshares-ultra-russell2000-uwm-declares-0-01-quarterly-dividend-updated.html.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.