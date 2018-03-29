Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) Major Shareholder X L.P. Canaan Sells 20,365 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 20,365 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $418,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

X L.P. Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, X L.P. Canaan sold 39,518 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $814,465.98.

On Tuesday, March 13th, X L.P. Canaan sold 1,204 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $25,091.36.

On Thursday, March 15th, X L.P. Canaan sold 13,155 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $271,782.30.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,408.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 416,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 399,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

