J. Goldman & Co LP Boosts Holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) by 1,900.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,543 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.66% of Proteostasis Therapeutics worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

PTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 75,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,889. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 6.66. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-shares-bought-by-j-goldman-co-lp-updated.html.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.