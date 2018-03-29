ProVise Management Group LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123,324.22, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.16 and a 52-week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.45%.

Amgen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Vetr cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $181.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.26.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

