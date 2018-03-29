Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $56,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,417,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,505,491,000 after buying an additional 1,953,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,458,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,696,000 after purchasing an additional 895,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,452,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,250,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Co. (SBUX) traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $80,765.77, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.03 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

