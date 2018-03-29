News articles about Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pure Cycle earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.412138312987 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle (PCYO) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,815. The firm has a market cap of $218.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pure Cycle (PCYO) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/pure-cycle-pcyo-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.