PutinCoin (PUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1,102.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00614999 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006376 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000652 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004268 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003424 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001480 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 401,706,671 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

