Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,002. The company has a market cap of $210,911.81, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/putnam-fl-investment-management-co-has-16-41-million-stake-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-updated.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.