PVH (PVH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of +15% to ~$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.PVH also updated its FY19 guidance to $9.00-9.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of PVH in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on PVH to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Shares of PVH (PVH) opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PVH has a 12-month low of $96.85 and a 12-month high of $157.96. The firm has a market cap of $11,013.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

In other PVH news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $445,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $318,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,186. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

