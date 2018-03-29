Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Raised by Jefferies Group

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Range Resources had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 167.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RRC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Wells Fargo lowered Range Resources to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3,554.11, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2,708.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,057,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,384 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,832,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $611,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,957 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $34,462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,579,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $15,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,850.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

