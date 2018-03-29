William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst A. Murphy now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Repligen had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 73,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,128. Repligen has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,506.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 9.63.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $169,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $322,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81,858 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,103,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,397,000 after purchasing an additional 742,634 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 585.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 802,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products used to improve the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process. The Company’s portfolio includes protein products, chromatography products, and filtration products.

