Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Steelcase Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (SCS)

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steelcase in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Steelcase’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $772.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,614.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Steelcase by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $201,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

