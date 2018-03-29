Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Children’s Place’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 target price on shares of The Children’s Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of The Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.91.

The Children’s Place stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.60. 396,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,715. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,221.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

The Children’s Place announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

