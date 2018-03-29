Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Issued By First Analysis

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at First Analysis increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued on Sunday, according to Zacks Investment Research. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. First Analysis also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ APEI) traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 120,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,195. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.60, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Amy Panzarella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $245,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,599. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $372,745 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company provides postsecondary education through its subsidiary institutions, American Public University System, Inc (APUS) and Hondros College of Nursing (HCON). It operates through two segments: American Public Education Segment, which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities, and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment, which consists of the operational activities of HCON.

