Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for KB Home (KBH) Increased by Analyst

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

KBH stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2,464.04, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $871.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $1,430,467.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

