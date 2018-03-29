QASH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (CRYPTO:QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. QASH has a total market capitalization of $211.16 million and $4.08 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008343 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Quoine, Qryptos and AEX. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00745586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029641 BTC.

About QASH

QASH was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, AEX, Quoine, Huobi, EXX, EtherDelta, Qryptos and Bitfinex. It is not possible to purchase QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QASH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.