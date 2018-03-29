QCash (QC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, QCash has traded flat against the dollar. One QCash token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. QCash has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ripple (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00735391 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014716 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00145354 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029960 BTC.

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

