Qibuck Asset (QBK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Qibuck Asset (CURRENCY:QBK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Qibuck Asset has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Qibuck Asset token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qibuck Asset has a market cap of $25,814.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qibuck Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Qibuck Asset

Qibuck Asset is a PoS/PoB token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2014. Qibuck Asset’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,671,379 tokens. Qibuck Asset’s official Twitter account is @QibuckCoin. The official website for Qibuck Asset is bitbillions.net/qibuck-asset.

Qibuck Asset Token Trading

Qibuck Asset can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Qibuck Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qibuck Asset must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qibuck Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

