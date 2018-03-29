Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stake Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,211 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Meredith worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,201,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,691,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,117,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,861,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 948,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE MDP) traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 63,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $2,406.69, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Meredith had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Meredith’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $201,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Gabelli raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meredith in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/qs-investors-llc-has-1-55-million-stake-in-meredith-co-mdp-updated.html.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.