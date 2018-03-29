QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 66.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $229,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $189,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $680,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $20,821.52, a PE ratio of -215.71 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.79.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

