QS Investors LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,008 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy (NYSE BBY) traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,188. The company has a market cap of $19,802.20, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Best Buy has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $28,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,374.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $694,867.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,784,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,999,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

