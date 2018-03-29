Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $14.28 or 0.00204036 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Allcoin, Binance and CoinEgg. Qtum has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $106.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000497 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,484,704 coins and its circulating supply is 88,484,704 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-coplete smart contract functionalities while still mantaining a an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum employs a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Binance, COSS, HitBTC, Coinrail, Qryptos, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Huobi, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bithumb, BigONE, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Lbank, Kucoin, Coinnest, Bleutrade, Gate.io, Quoine, CoinEgg, CoolCoin, LiteBit.eu, Coinone, EXX, Liqui, OKEx and Upbit. It is not presently possible to buy Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

