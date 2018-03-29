QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of QUALCOMM worth $175,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.05.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81,183.11, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.28%.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,895.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,962.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $2,810,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/qualcomm-inc-qcom-stake-increased-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.