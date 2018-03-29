Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

QTNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantenna Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Quantenna Communications news, SVP David William Carroll sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $177,796. Insiders own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Quantenna Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ QTNA) traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,253. The company has a market cap of $528.97, a PE ratio of 734.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.82. Quantenna Communications has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.50.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Quantenna Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

