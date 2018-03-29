Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 217,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 934,315 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,320.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 963,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 935,398 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 67,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.69. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $591.14, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.91.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTI. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 750,000 gross acres (450,000 net acres) spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

