Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 44.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 106.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,508,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after buying an additional 1,294,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,301 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $445,415.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,832,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,802 shares of company stock worth $1,807,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 104,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,428. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $11,638.63, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). LKQ had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Wellington Shields cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

