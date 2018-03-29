Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter worth $8,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 428,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 334.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE HLF) traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 133,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,239. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,424.63, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Herbalife had a return on equity of 457.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $211,553.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,469,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jesus Alvarez sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $257,030.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Herbalife from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Herbalife from $94.27 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herbalife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

