Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $867,000 Position in TAL Education Group (TAL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,581,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,976,000 after purchasing an additional 255,246 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,463 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 697,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE TAL) traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $36.41. 500,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,900. The company has a market capitalization of $18,131.89, a P/E ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.27 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 19.59%. equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

