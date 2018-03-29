Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $740,000 Position in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 344,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avon Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avon Products by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Avon Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avon Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Avon Products from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 217,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,507. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.64, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; South Latin America; North Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Its product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics).

