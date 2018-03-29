Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.91 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $47.29 million and approximately $759,062.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00013118 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gatehub, EtherDelta and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00118627 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019632 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00028892 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004833 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is www.quantumproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QRL is a Python-based blockchain ledger utilising hash-based one-time merkle tree signature scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA. Proof-of-stake block selection via HMAC_DRBG PRF and a signed iterative hash chain reveal scheme. It was designed to resist potential quantum computer hacks. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, Livecoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

