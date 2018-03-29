Quidel Co. (QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant Sells 36,000 Shares

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,858,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,814,940.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,129. The company has a market capitalization of $1,762.14, a P/E ratio of -215.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Quidel by 162.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter worth $205,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Quidel in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

